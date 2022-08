Zulueta was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A New Hampshire on Friday due to right knee inflammation and shoulder soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Zulueta hasn't seen the field for the Fisher Cats since Aug. 2, and he'll now be sidelined for at least another week. The 24-year-old was promoted to Double-A in late June and has a 4.35 ERA and 16:10 K:BB across 10.1 innings. It's unclear if he'll spend more than the minimum of seven days on the shelf.