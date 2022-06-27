The Blue Jays promoted Zulueta from High-A Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

New Hampshire will mark the third stop of the season for Zulueta, who began the season at Single-A Dunedin before moving on to Vancouver. Between the two affiliates, the 24-year-old Cuban right-hander produced a 3.53 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 35.2 innings while striking out 54 and holding opposing hitters to a .208 batting average. According to Zwelling, Zulueta will continue to make regular starts for New Hampshire and could eventually join the Blue Jays later this season as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.