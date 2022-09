Zulueta (knee/shoulder) has struck out eight while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks over four innings in his three appearances since being reinstated from Double-A New Hampshire's 7-day injured list Sept. 4.

The 24-year-old righty was on the shelf for about a month while nursing the two injuries. He's turned in a 3.77 ERA and 24:13 K:BB in 14.1 innings since moving up to New Hampshire from High-A Vancouver in late June.