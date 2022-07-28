Kikuchi (neck) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Thursday's start against the Tigers.

Kikuchi missed three weeks due to his neck strain, but he made a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo last week and struck out four in five scoreless innings. The left-hander wasn't particularly sharp ahead of his IL sting, posting a 6.82 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 33 innings over his nine starts prior to his absence.