Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out eight.

Kikuchi allowed two in the fourth, then two more in the sixth to earn the no decision. The Blue Jays took the lead in the bottom of the sixth to give Kikuchi a chance to earn his 10th victory, but then gave up the lead in the eighth and later lost in extras. Kikuchi has now allowed seven runs over his past two outings, but has otherwise been outstanding of late, maintaining a 2.36 ERA with 50 strikeouts spanning 45.2 innings over his past eight starts.