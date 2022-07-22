Kikuchi (neck) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Kikuchi landed on the injured list due to a neck strain July 7 and will require at least one rehab start prior to rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation. It's not yet clear how many appearances the southpaw will make with the minor-league club, but he'll likely be in the mix to return sometime next week or in early August.
