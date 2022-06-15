Kikuchi (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue Jays were downed 6-5 by the Orioles, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw came out to begin the fifth inning, but after serving up a solo shot to Austin Hays that put the Jays behind for good, Kikuchi got the hook after 68 pitches (41 strikes). He's issued four free passes in back-to-back starts and has failed to last longer than five innings in five straight, posting a brutal 7.23 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through 18.2 innings over that stretch. Kikuchi had a 3.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP prior to that downturn, however, so it's unlikely Toronto will pull the plug on his rotation spot any time soon.