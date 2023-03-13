Kikuchi allowed four hits and three walks over 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
The southpaw ended up throwing 61 pitches (38 strikes) to get just eight outs, even if four of them did come via strikeout. Kikuchi remains the favorite to break camp with the No. 5 spot in the Blue Jays' rotation, and while he has yet to allow a run through four spring starts, his 13:6 K:BB in 9.2 innings is a reminder of both his tantalizing upside, and his erratic career in MLB to date.
