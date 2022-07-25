Kikuchi (neck) covered five scoreless innings and struck out four in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. He scattered two hits and three walks in the outing.

The Blue Jays have yet to officially announce Kikuchi's next step, but since the veteran southpaw turned in quality results in his rehab outing while building up to 77 pitches, he should be ready to re-enter the rotation when the big club requires a fifth starter during their four-game series with the Tigers later this week. Though a potential matchup with a punchless Detroit offense is a good one for Kikuchi, he's been difficult to trust from a fantasy standpoint when healthy this season. Over 16 starts with Toronto, Kikuchi owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 74:41 K:BB across 65 innings.