Interim manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Kikuchi will transition to a relief role, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 31-year-old has surrendered 14 runs (11 earned) over 17.1 innings since the All-Star break and has a 5.25 ERA for the season, and the Blue Jays have seen enough with him in the rotation. Mitch White will step into the rotation Saturday against the Yankees with Kikuchi now in the bullpen.
