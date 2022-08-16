Kikuchi (4-7) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays were downed 7-3 by the Orioles, coughing up six runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw's own error on a pickoff attempt in the fourth inning was just one of Toronto's defensive miscues on the night, helping to soften the blow to his ERA, but Kikuchi was hit hard when he did allow contact -- three of the four hits off him went for extra bases, including a two-run homer by Jays nemesis Ryan Mountcastle. Since returning to the rotation at the end of July, Kikuchi has a 5.71 ERA thanks to a 2.6 HR/9 despite an otherwise solid 1.33 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 17.1 innings.