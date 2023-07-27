Kikuchi (8-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings in an 8-1 victory over the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

The southpaw delivered his first quality start since June 25 while generating an impressive 33 called or swinging strikes among his 103 pitches. Kikuchi wraps up July with a 3.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings on the month, and he'll need to keep pitching well if he wants to hang onto his rotation spot with Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) on the verge of making his 2023 debut.