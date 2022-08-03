Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw put together a solid line but got the hook after 74 pitches (44 strikes), as Toronto interim manager John Schneider didn't want him to face the Tampa Bay batting order for a third time. Kikuchi has been solid in two starts since returning from the IL, allowing three runs in nine innings with a 10:2 K:BB, but his 4.86 ERA on the season remains lackluster.