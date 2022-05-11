Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw was headed for his second win of the season until Aaron Judge walked it off with a three-run blast off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kikuchi appears to have turned a corner, posting a 14:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over his last two starts with a 2.38 ERA and 0.79 WHIP, but Seattle fans know well the roller coaster ride that Kikuchi can provide over a full season.