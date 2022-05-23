Kikuchi allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Kikuchi coughed up a ground-rule double to Aristides Aquino in the first inning but managed to retire 10 straight batters shortly after. He needed 86 pitches (49 strikes) to get through 4.1 frames, his shortest start since April 29. The 30-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 3.47 ERA and a 40:22 K:BB through eight starts. Kikuchi is projected to face the Angels on the road next weekend.