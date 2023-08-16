Kikuchi came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 2-1 win over the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The southpaw delivered his fourth straight quality start on an efficient 84 pitches (58 strikes), but Zack Wheeler was just as sharp for Philadelphia, leaving the bullpens to decide things. Since the All-Star break, Kikuchi has a stellar 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 35 innings. He's next set to take the mound on the road early next week against the Orioles.