Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks while recording only two outs, both via strikeout.

The southpaw simply didn't have it in this one, tossing just 24 of 45 pitches for strikes before getting yanked. Fortunately for Kikuchi, the Blue Jays were able to tie the game briefly in the third inning to get him off the hook for his third loss of the year. He's now failed to last at least five innings in three of his last four starts, and Kikuchi will carry a 4.44 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next outing.