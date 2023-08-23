Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in a 6-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out six.

After allowing a run in the opening frame, Kikuchi delivered three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fifth, allowing two more runs before he was pulled after throwing 82 pitches. It's the first time Kikuchi has allowed more than one run in a start since July 6 -- he'd worked to a 1.29 ERA over his prior six outings (35 innings). Overall, the 32-year-old left-hander is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 138:36 K:BB across 25 starts (133 innings) this season. Kikuchi is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Guardians in his next outing this weekend.