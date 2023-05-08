Kikuchi (5-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Kikuchi returned to form Sunday after allowing five runs in his last start in Boston. The 31-year-old lefthander has allowed one run or fewer in five of his seven starts this season. Kikuchi lowered his ERA to 3.35 with a 1.19 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB through 37.2 innings. Improved command has been vital to Kikuchi's early-season success. His walk rate is down to 4.7 percent from 12.8 percent last year