Kikuchi (4-6) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays fell 7-4 to the Orioles, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw tossed 52 of 84 pitches for strikes, but once again bad things tended to happen when he was over the plate. Kikuchi gave up only four homers in 41.1 innings through the end of May, but his season has been a disaster since as he's been taken deep multiple times in five of his last 10 starts, leading to a 6.93 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB over his last 37.2 frames.