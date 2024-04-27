Kikuchi (2-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on nine hits over six innings as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Dodgers. He struck out three without walking a batter.

While the southpaw did manage to keep the ball in the yard, he still gave up some very loud contact, including three extra-base hits and an RBI single by Shohei Ohtani in the second inning that left his bat with a stunning exit velocity of 119.2 mph. Kikuchi saw his quality start streak end at three, but he'll take a strong 2.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.