Kikuchi was sharp again Wednesday, punching out eight White Sox over 5.2 scoreless innings. He's allowed just two runs over his last three starts (17.2 innings), logging 20 strikeouts in that span. Kikuchi lowered his ERA to 3.00 with a 1.11 WHIP and an impressive 28:6 K:BB. He'll look to stay undefeated in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Red Sox.