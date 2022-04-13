Kikuchi (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Blue Jays were downed 4-0 by the Yankees. He struck out two.

The southpaw got little help from his offense or defense, but Kikuchi created his own problems, throwing only 49 of 84 pitches for strikes before exiting his Toronto debut. Control issues are nothing new for the 30-year-old since he came to MLB, but he'll look to tighten things up in his next outing, scheduled for Sunday at home against the A's.