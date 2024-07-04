Kikuchi allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Wednesday.

Kikuchi gave up just one run through five frames before serving up a solo shot to Yordan Alvarez in the sixth. The southpaw got two more outs in the inning but was pulled one out shy of a quality start following a Jeremy Pena double. Despite that disappointment, this was a positive outing for Kikuchi after he had given up 13 runs across 11 frames over his final three starts of June. The hurler has fallen off after a strong start to the campaign -- across his past eight appearances, he has just one quality start while registering a 6.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 36 innings.