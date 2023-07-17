Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Though Kikuchi only allowed two hits, he continuously put himself in difficult situations, walking three batters and hitting two others during 4.1 innings of work. The first run against Kikuchi came on an errant pickoff attempt that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to score in the first frame, while the second run came on a wild pitch that plated Nick Ahmed in the third. Kikuchi's lack of control was uncharacteristic, as he hadn't walked more than two batters in six straight appearances and had only hit one batter leading up to Sunday's outing. Kikuchi will look to regain his command in his next projected start, which is lined up to come against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.