Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Kikuchi has made encouraging adjustments to his delivery, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

"I love what I've seen out of Yusei so far," said Schneider. "He's made some small tweaks with his arm path and spent a lot of time in the offseason working on it." Kikuchi is expected to contend with Mitch White this spring for the final spot in the Jays' season-opening starting rotation. The 31-year-old left-hander struggled to a 5.19 ERA in 100.2 innings last season for Toronto.