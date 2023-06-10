Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Twins, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Once again, the southpaw's inability to keep the ball in the park kept him from dominating -- Michael Taylor's two-run blast in the fifth inning put the Jays in a 2-0 hole, and Kikuchi exited the game in line for his third loss before his offense got him off the hook. The 31-year-old has served up 18 homers on the year -- tied with the Royals' Jordan Lyles for the most in the league -- and things have only gotten worse for Kikuchi as the weather has warmed up, as he's been taken deep 10 times in 28.2 innings over his last six starts. His fortunes may not improve in his next outing either, as he lines up for a road start next week against Baltimore and noted Jays-killer Ryan Mountcastle -- who has three homers in nine career at-bats against Kikuchi.