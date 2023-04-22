Kikuchi (3-0) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings during a 6-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out three.
Kikuchi got some early run support, and aside from a solo homer from Oswaldo Cabrera in the second inning, he cruised through six frames en route to his third victory of the season. After four starts (21.1 innings), Kikuchi sports a 3.80 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP with a solid 20:5 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch again during next week's three-game set with the White Sox.
