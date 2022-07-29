Kikuchi (4-5) earned the win over Detroit on Thursday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Kikuchi was activated earlier in the day after spending three weeks on the injured list due to a neck strain, and he was able to give Toronto 67 pitches and five innings en route to the victory. The only run against him came on a second-inning home run off the bat of Willi Castro. Kikuchi has completed five innings in only seven of 17 starts this season, so it was particularly notable that he was able to reach that mark in his first contest coming off an injury.