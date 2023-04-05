Kikuchi (1-0) earned the win Tuesday at Kansas City after he allowed one run on three hits across five innings. He had two strikeouts and one walk.

The left-hander showed strong command in his season debut, throwing 47 of his 69 pitches for strikes. The improved control is a welcome sign after Kikuchi posted a 5.2 BB/9 last year, which helped lead to his move from the rotation to the bullpen. One outing is hardly a trend, and the 31-year-old will attempt to replicate his strong debut next time out Sunday against the Angels.