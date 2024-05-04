Kikuchi came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven

He carved up the Washington lineup en route to his fourth quality start of the season, generating 34 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches, and Kikuchi left the mound with Toronto ahead 3-1. Unfortunately, Erik Swanson immediately coughed up the lead in the seventh inning, denying Kikuchi his third win. The southpaw will take a 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB through 39.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Twins.