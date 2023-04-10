Kikuchi allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk across 4.1 innings during Sunday's extra-inning win against the Angels. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and put Toronto in a 6-0 hole after four innings, but the offense rallied to take him off the hook for the loss. The left-hander gave up just one run in five frames during his season debut but allowed significant hard contact Sunday, though he did generate 14 swinging strikes. A matchup versus the Rays likely awaits for Kikuchi next weekend.