Kikuchi came away with a no-decision Friday in the Blue Jays' 5-4 win over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw hasn't picked up a win in over a month, but he pitched well enough to earn one Friday, generating 32 called or swinging strikes on 88 pitches. During his winless streak, Kikuchi has posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB through 33.1 innings, so his luck figures to turn at some point. He's next set to take the mound at home next week against the Rangers.