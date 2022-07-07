Kikuchi was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a neck strain Thursday.
Kikuchi struggled in his start Tuesday at Oakland, allowing four earned runs across 2.1 innings. There was no indication that he dealt with an injury during the game, though he'll now be sidelined until at least late July. The team has not announced a replacement in the rotation, but Thomas Hatch recently made an unsuccessful spot start for the big-league club and Max Castillo was recalled to fill Kikuchi's spot on the roster.
