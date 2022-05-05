Kikuchi picked up the win Wednesday after tossing six innings, surrendering one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven against the Yankees.
Kikuchi put together his best outing of the season Wednesday, ultimately ending the Yankees' 11-game win streak. The 30-year-old notched a season-high seven strikeouts on his way to his first quality start and win of the campaign. The only blemish on his line came in the top of the third inning when Joey Gallo took him deep for a solo shot. Kikuchi now owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP while registering 20 strikeouts over 20.2 innings.
