Kikuchi (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings in a 7-2 victory over the Brewers. He struck out four.

The southpaw had trouble finding the plate consistently, tossing only 55 of 98 pitches for strikes and issuing a season-high five free passes, but aside from a first-inning homer by William Contreras, he was able to come away unscathed. Kikuchi also continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park -- he's served up seven home runs in his last four starts, and 15 in 56.1 innings on the season. He'll take a 4.47 ERA and 52:19 K:BB into his next outing, likely to come this weekend on the road against the Mets.