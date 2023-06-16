Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Aside from allowing an RBI single to Gunnar Henderson in the first, Kikuchi was able to pitch his way out of trouble through the first four innings while striking out six. However, he would go on to cough up the game-tying run on a leadoff homer from Adley Rutschman to start the fifth after leaving a four-seamer over the middle of the plate. The lefty has now allowed two earned runs in four consecutive starts while posting 19 strikeouts to only four walks in the month of June.