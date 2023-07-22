Kikuchi allowed five hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Kikuchi pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in four starts in July, and he delivered his third scoreless effort of the season. While he's had some struggles this year, the Blue Jays' bullpen was responsible for this loss. Kikuchi is now at a reasonable 3.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 108:31 K:BB over 103.1 innings through 20 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels his next time out, though Kikuchi could be bumped up to a take a road start versus the Dodgers if Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) needs one more rehab start in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.