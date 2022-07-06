Kikuchi (3-5) allowed four runs on two hits, five walks and two hit batters in 2.1 innings, taking the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday. He did not record a strikeout.

Kikuchi finished June on a high note with a quality start versus the Rays, but he was right back to poor form Tuesday. This was the third time in his last six starts that he's failed to complete three innings. The 31-year-old southpaw is at a 5.12 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 74:41 K:BB through 65 innings in 16 starts overall. Given his inability to pitch deep into games, Kikuchi remains a risky fantasy play heading into a road start versus his former team, the Mariners, this weekend.