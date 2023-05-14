Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and zero walks across four innings during a 6-5 win over Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Despite recording seven strikeouts, Kikuchi surrendered at least one run in each of his four innings, but he was let off the hook as the Blue Jays walked off Atlanta in the ninth. The left-hander has been a hit-or-miss player this season, allowing one or fewer earned runs in five of his eight starts while surrendering four or more in the other three outings. He'll look to get back on track during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Orioles.