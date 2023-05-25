Kikuchi (5-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-3 loss against Tampa Bay. He struck out five.

Kikuchi allowed one run in the first and a pair of runs in the second and fourth but was able to submit a scoreless fifth before getting pulled. His five earned runs tied his second-highest mark of the season, and it was the fourth time he's surrendered multiple home runs. The left-hander has lost back-to-back starts and holds a 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB across 10 outings (51.1 innings). He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set versus Milwaukee.