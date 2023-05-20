Kikuchi (5-1) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 6-2 to the Orioles, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

All three runs came on a Ryan Mountcastle long ball in the third inning, but Kikuchi was somewhat lucky to escape without more damage. The 31-year-old southpaw has been taken deep six times in his last four starts, and on the season his 4.08 ERA hides an ominous 5.64 FIP while coming with a 1.32 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 46.1 innings. Kikuchi's next start will likely come on the road next week in Tampa Bay.