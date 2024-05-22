Kikuchi (2-4) took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out six.

Tuesday's performance marked Kikuchi's third quality start in his last four appearances. However, he owns a 0-2 record during that stretch as the Blue Jays have struggled offensively. The 33-year-old walked multiple batters for the first time since April 10 and was charged with two earned runs or fewer for the eighth time in 10 outings. On the year, Kikuchi owns a 2.64 ERA -- which would be a career-best tally -- with 61 strikeouts across 58.0 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers on Sunday.