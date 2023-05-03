Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The southpaw got hit hard, as five of the nine hits off him went for extra bases including homers by Christian Arroyo and Masataka Yoshida. Kikuchi is once again having trouble keeping the ball in the park -- after serving up 23 homers in 100.2 innings in 2022 (a 2.06 HR/9), he's already been taken deep eight times in 31.1 innings to begin 2023 (a 2.30 HR/9), and only some good fortune has kept his 4.02 ERA from being closer to his 5.44 FIP. He could be a risky play in his next outing, likely to come this weekend on the road against the surprising Pirates.