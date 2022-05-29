Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Kikuchi was able to keep Los Angeles off the board until the fifth inning, when he put on four runners and let in two runs. The 30-year-old has now failed to surpass 5.1 innings in seven of his nine starts and Saturday's one-walk performance was only his second start eclipsing that threshold. Kikuchi takes a 3.47 ERA and 1.27 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend against Minnesota.