Kikuchi (9-5) allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Rockies on Saturday.

After a five-start stretch of allowing one run or fewer, Kikuchi has been tagged for 13 runs (nine earned) over his last 15.1 innings. The Blue Jays' defense didn't do him any favors Saturday, as a pair of Ernie Clement errors at shortstop led to four of the Rockies' runs. Kikuchi is now at a 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 152:42 K:BB through 143.2 innings through 27 starts this season. His ratios are still the best he's posted in his five-year career. Kikuchi is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.