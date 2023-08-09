Kikuchi (9-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against Cleveland. He struck out six.

Kikuchi was magnificent Tuesday, earning his third consecutive quality start. The 32-year-old's sole blemish came in the second inning when Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single and scored on a Ramon Laureano double. Kikuchi then retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced; however, he didn't receive any run support and was tagged with an unfortunate loss. The southpaw has been lights out in five outings since the All-Star break, boasting a 1.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 29 innings during that stretch. Kikuchi will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is projected to take place at home versus the Cubs over the weekend.