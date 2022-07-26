Kikuchi (neck) threw a side session Tuesday and could be activated to start Thursday versus Detroit, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's unclear how long the club will wait to announce when Kikuchi is returning. The lefty struggled prior to his injury, posting a 7.99 ERA in 23.2 innings over his last seven starts, but the Tigers' hapless lineup could help him ease back into MLB action.
