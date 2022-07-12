Kikuchi (neck) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kikuchi isn't eligible to return from the 15-day injured list this week after he was deactivated July 7 due to a neck strain, but the fact that he's back on the mound already suggests he won't be in store for an extended absence. Even if he remains uninhibited as he builds back up from the injury, Kikuchi may not be guaranteed a spot in the Toronto rotation upon his return from the IL. The veteran southpaw was productive over a stretch of five starts in May, but he's mostly struggled in his other 11 outings on the season. He'll carry a 5.12 ERA and 1.57 WHIP into the All-Star break.
