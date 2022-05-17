Kikuchi (2-1) earned the win Monday after pitching six scoreless innings against the Mariners, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out six.
The 30-year-old was masterful Monday, limiting the Mariners to just four baserunners over six frames while registering his second win and second quality start of the year. Over his last three starts, Kikuchi has posted a 1.56 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 20 punchouts over 17.1 innings. On the season, the left-hander owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP while allowing a career-low 5.91 H/9 over 32 innings.
